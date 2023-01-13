Louisville Urban League celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with sports

The Louisville Urban League is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr., with sports. Specifically track.

First, is the the Louisville Urban League Invitational, an open meet for youth across Kentucky. The second is the annual LUL/KSU Indoor classic. The Urban League will host Historically Black Colleges and Universities from across the country.

Both events are open to the public and tickets are available at the door.

“These are important events for our community and for the sport,” according to a press release.

The Louisville Urban League is a non-profit serving the Louisville community since 1921. The organization provides workforce development services, housing services, and youth development and education services. The Louisville Urban League serves over 12,000 individuals annually through direct services and extended collaborations, providing families throughout the community with opportunities to achieve economic stability.

Louisville Urban League Invitational

Saturday, Jan 14. 3 p.m.- Sunday 10 a.m.