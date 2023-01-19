Louisville Orchestra Wrapping Up Storytelling Adventures For Kids

The Louisville Free Public Library's "Once Upon An Orchestra” season is coming to end with its remaining five events happening throughout the next month.

The hour-long interactive storytelling experiences use musical performances from the Louisville Orchestra alongside classic childhood books, such as “Peter and the Wolf,” to complement these memorable novels and create something new and exciting for kids. Participants can also learn to make recycled instruments during the storytimes that they can take home with them.

The “Once Upon An Orchestra” had their first storytime of the year on Jan. 7 at the Iroquois branch and Jan. 18 at the Fairdale branch reading “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle.

Storytimes with the Louisville Orchestra alternate between the different library branches between performances to make the shows more accessible to those wishing to participate.

The rest of the events for the “Once Upon An Orchestra” season are:

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Jeffersontown branch featuring “Peter and the Wolf.”

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Highlands-Shelby Park branch featuring “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the South Central Regional branch featuring “Music of the Sea.”

Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Middletown branch featuring “Music of the Sea.”

For more information on the upcoming readings check the Louisville Free Public Library’s Facebook page.

