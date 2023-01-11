Louisville native Jack Harlow Nominated For Six iHeartRadio Music Awards

This morning, iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment released the list of nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Louisville native Jack Harlow was among the nominees.

Harlow received six nominations total, making him one of the three most nominated artists at this year’s awards, tied with Lizzo and Drake.

Harlow was nominated in the following non-voting categories: Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Song of the Year, Song of the Year (both for “First Class” and “INDUSTRY BABY”) and Best Collaboration.

He was also nominated for Favorite Use of a Sample, a category determined by fan votes, for sampling Fergie’s “First Class.” You can give Harlow up to 50 votes a day (or distribute your votes among other nominees) between now and Monday, March 20, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

The awards will air on FOX on Monday, March 27, at 8 p.m. EST.

