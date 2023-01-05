Louisville Game Shop Announces That It Will Close

After 18 years in business, a beloved local board game shop located in the Highlands plans to “cease operations in the near future.”

On Jan. 3, Louisville Game Shop posted on social media that “for a confluence of reasons, including worker-owner burnout, an increasingly frustrating industry” as well as an ongoing health concern for one of the owners, that the shop will “permanently close” after a liquidation sale.

The post said that the business will remain open “at least through January,” and thanked “loyal customers, event organizers, community members, and friends who have supported us so much over the years.”

According to the post, the liquidation schedule is as follows:

Jan. 4-8: “Everything in the store will be normal price. Stop by and say goodbye and support Colin and Clay.”

Jan. 11-15: “Everything in the store will be 30% off.”

Jan. 18-22: Everything in the store will be 50% off.

Jan. 25-29: “Everything in the store will be 75% off.”

