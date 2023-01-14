Louisville Food News From The past Week

A new restaurant from world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay and a 1-year birthday celebration for a local seltzer bar is on the menu for the week.

The Local Seltzery Prepares For First Birthday Celebration

The Local Seltzery is kicking off its first anniversary with a public party with giveaways and specials throughout the weekend of Jan. 20. The NuLu Marketplace business opened its doors in early 2022 and is ready to roll out new drinks in honor of its birthday celebration.

Owner Braxton Turner says they are looking forward to celebrating with the community and creating new specials for customers in honor of their one-year anniversary.

“We are so thankful for all the support this past year and love being a part and giving back to the local community,” said Turner.

This craft seltzery serves a variety of seltzers including vegan, gluten-free, and low-carb options under 100 calories. The Local Seltzery also serves wine on tap, a rotation of local draft beers, select cocktails, and also non-alcoholic versions of most drinks. By using clean and natural ingredients, this seltzery aims to serve creative and thirst-quenching drinks with a fraction of the calories or carbs found in traditional cocktails or beers.

Alongside everyday menu favorites and seasonal flavors, they are also offering a “Create Your Own Seltzer” option by letting customers curate drinks with their preferred alcohol base and desired seltzer flavor. There are also options to add extra flavors or shots as well.

The Local Seltzery’s first birthday celebration opens to the public Friday, Jan. 20, and is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Guests can enter a drawing for a chance to win merchandise or gift cards and partake in the list of specials happening throughout the night. Weekend activities and specials include:

Saturday, January 21st

All day Buy One Get One Free drink specials

chance to win $100 or $50 gift cards or merchandise

Sunday, January 22nd

All day Buy One Get One Free drink specials

Pups on the Patio (10% of sales that day go to the Kentucky Humane Society)

Breathe & Bubbly (yoga with the Beauty Boost from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. with 20% off your first drink)Gordon Ramsay Steak Opens At Caesars Southern Indiana Led By Louisville Chef

Gordon Ramsay Steak Opens At Caesars Southern Indiana Led By Louisville Chef

If you’re a fan of world-renowned and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, you no longer have to travel far to try some of his signature dishes. Gordon Ramsay Steak opened this past weekend at Caesars Southern Indiana casino in Elizabeth, Ind. And the restaurant has a Louisville tie. Ramsay brought on Louisville chef Stephen Dunn to be his executive chef.

The fine dining restaurant was slightly behind schedule with its opening, slated to start serving customers at the end of last year, but it had its first dinner service this past weekend.

The “fine dining destination” is part of the Michelin-starred chef and TV star’s restaurant collection. One of only five locations in the country, Gordon Ramsay Steak features dry aged steaks, locally sourced favorites and memorable cocktails and bourbons, according to its website. Other menu items, which fans of Ramsay’s may recognize, include beef Wellington, rack of lamb, and for dessert, sticky toffee pudding.

If you want to check it out, Gordon Ramsay’s Steak is open for reservations. The restaurant is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m.

The 6,051-square-foot restaurant has 170 seats with private dining rooms available for parties of eight to 30 guests.

Executive chef Dunn’s background includes roles at Matt Winn’s Steakhouse, Equus and Jack’s Bourbon Lounge, Harvest, The Hub and Sullivan’s Taphouse.

Chef Dunn said in a statement, “I’m excited to join Gordon Ramsay Steak because it brings more eyes on what I and my team are creating for the guest. I am always thinking, what can I do to make that bite of food as good as it can possibly be?”

Caesars Southern Indiana General Manager Brad Seigel said in a statement, “Chef Dunn’s impressive resume and skill set made him an easy choice to lead Gordon Ramsay Steak. His commitment to excellence and exemplary customer dining experience is a perfect fit into our hospitality culture at Caesars Southern Indiana.”

