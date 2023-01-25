Louisville Boat And RV Show offers A Lot Of Entertainment For Outdoor Sports

If you're looking for a boat or RV they got you covered, but there's a lot more to this show.

A wake boarding zone, indoor paddle boarding, catch-and-release fishing for kids, music entertainment and a Four Roses bourbon lounge. There’s a lot happening at the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow this week. Obviously, the main feature of the event is to check out the latest models of boats and RVs if you’re looking for some recreational fun for the summer. But whether you’re interested in a boat or RV or not, there’s some outdoor fun to have at this event.

The show kicked off Wednesday and runs through Jan. 29. Held at the Kentucky Exposition Center (37 Phillips Lane in Louisville), the show runs most of the day.

Show hours:

Wednesday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday Noon – 9 p.m.

Friday Noon – 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are $14 ages 13 and up. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a paid adult. They are also offering a special offer Thursday for $5 tickets after 5 p.m. Tickets can be bought online.

Like we mentioned, the focus is on seeing the newest RVs and Boats, but there’s a lot more to

