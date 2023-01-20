Louisville Ballet Readies ‘#CHORSHOW’ In Partnership with Pandora Productions and Louisville Youth Group

The Louisville Ballet is readying for their Season of Transcendence Choreographer’s Showcase, aka #CHORSHOW. This program will introduce five intimate works by five local choreographers in partnership with Pandora Productions and the Louisville Youth Group. The show runs from Jan. 25 – 29 at the Louisville Ballet Studios (315 W. Main St.). Tickets are available now but seating is very limited. Tickets are also available by calling 502-583-2623.

The themes in this year’s #CHORSHOW include: “heroes and resilience; breaking free from the binary world; the burden of what we inherit through the lens of an imagined post-apocalyptic society; the struggle that lies between the human as an artist and the artist as a human; and examining the bonds that connect – especially LGBTQ people – that are even stronger than the blood.”

Tickets are $35 (plus fees).

Featured Choreographers include Louisville Ballet Company and Studio Company Dancers: Christian Chester, Justin Michael Hogan, JonMarie Johnson, Brandon Ragland, and Sanjay Saverimuttu.

Here is the performance schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, 7 p.m. (sold out)

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, 1 p.m. / Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, 7 p.m. (sold out)

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, 1 p.m. / Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, 7 p.m.