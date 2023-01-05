Kr8vN8vs present Furious Floyd and Q-Mystik’s ‘Ghetto Gospel’ at Mag Bar

Kr8vN8vs presents Furious Floyd and Q-Mystik, who are starting the year off with a debut collaboration. The album is Ghetto Gospel and the pair are hosting a show to share it with the city at Mag Bar (1398 S. 2nd St.) on Feb. 4.

The show will feature performances from Furious Floyd and Q-Mystik, Dave.Will.Chris, and 2 Exclusive Semi.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $10 and the event is 21+. There is plenty of street parking, no need to crash the party and park inside.

Check out these videos of Furious Floyd and Q-Mystik doing their own thing and see them do their thing together at the infamous Mag Bar.

Furious Floyd performing the “Late for Dinner Series” at Art Sanctuary.

Q-Mystik creating new vibes (now old vibes):

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.