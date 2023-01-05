Korean School Of Louisville Is Kicking Off A New Semester Jan. 7, Adding K-Pop Dance

Wanting to learn something new in the New Year, or to learn what 노래방 is and how to say, 사랑해요 to someone you like?

Korean School of Louisville is kicking off a new semester starting Saturday, Jan 7. The school teaches Korean language and culture. Classes range from early childhood through adult, and all levels from beginner to more advanced learners.

For more information about classes contact Principal Min Son at [email protected]. Classes start at $70/month plus a $25 registration fee. Classes are held each Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

New this semester will be math classes and K-pop dancing with dance phenom Marlie Smead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marlie •이미래 ‘Mi rae’ (@mywaymirae)

And if you’re interested in more traditional Korean culture, learn traditional dance and instruments with the adult intermediate class.

Korean classes are a great way to meet new folks interested in K-pop, K-drama, Korean cuisine or culture and language in general. If you’ve thought about it but have been shy to try, stop by on Jan. 7.

