KMAC Museum in Louisville Hosting Couture Launch Party To Showcase Artists

The KMAC Museum has announced the artists for its 2023 KMAC Couture show and will be hosting a launch party Thursday night to celebrate.

You can enjoy food, drinks, music and get to know the artists at the free event, which runs Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the museum at 715 West Main St., in Louisville.

KMAC Couture is a wearable live art runway show. It is the signature fundraiser for the KMAC Museum that provides funding for the museum’s educational programs and exhibitions, according to their website. KMAC Couture features and supports emerging and established artists, costumers, designers, and milliners through the extraordinary presentation of original couture pieces of wearable art and conceptual fashion designs.

Thursday is your chance to meet the artists that will be showcased, but the actual fashion show will take place April 15.

All of the proceeds from KMAC Couture tickets, and the money raised during the event, goes directly toward supporting programming at the museum.

