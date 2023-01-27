‘Kiss From A Rose’ Singer Seal Is Coming To Louisville And Bringing The Buggles

Are you prepared to get a “Kiss From a Rose?” How about seeing Seal singing it live in concert? Well, don’t go “Crazy” but the man, himself, is coming to the Louisville Palace on May 7 with The Buggles of “Video Killed the Radio Star” fame. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this morning.

English singer Seal, born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, has sold over 20 million records worldwide and was famously hitched to Supermodel Heidi Klum for 10 years. Now Seal will be embarking on a worldwide tour singing his greatest hits.



Get your ticket buying fingers ready, but while you wait…Yep, we’ve got music for you to listen to.

