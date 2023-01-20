Kentucky Derby Festival Unveils 2023 Poster

The Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled the latest festival poster for 2023. The poster this year was designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil and is called, “Spirit of Kentucky.” Chaaintreuil’s colorful palette and layering techniques make this 43rd Festival poster stand out.

“Each poster image is unique in how it represents the Derby Festival and that’s always part of the excitement as it’s created and then unveiled each year,” said Jennifer Morgan, Derby Festival Merchandising Manager in a release. “Liesl really re-imagined the Pegasus for this year’s poster and incorporated it in an entirely new way. Instead of it being the focal point and a literal depiction, it’s part of the texture in the background, while still being a key element of the piece. We know it will be soon hanging on walls of both fans and collectors.”

About the Artist:

The artist, Chaintreuil is a Louisvillian and duPont Manual High School graduate from the visual arts program. She has also created children’s art for Colleen Karis designs which are available in T.J. Maxx and Home Goods’ stores.

“This is the first time that I have incorporated a Pegasus into my art,” Chaintreuil said in a release. “I enjoyed the challenge of bringing the many colors of people, places and events together in my own style. To me, it represents the colors and energy of the amazing Kentucky Derby Festival.”

How to order:

Any fans that wish to order the poster may do so beginning today and will receive free shipping on their order. The limited edition of 500, all signed and numbered posters retail for $60 and the Official poster retails for $30.

New this year, KDF will offer an 8X10 version of the poster at $20 and a postcard size for $5. All orders can be made through the online store.

The poster will be on view at Festival Unveiled on Thursday March 16 at Mellwood Arts Center. Tickets for this are on sale now and available online at KDF.org.



LEO (it’s us y’all) is a media partner for the Kentucky Derby Festival.