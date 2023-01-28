Kentucky Derby 2023 Festival Event Tickets Now On Sale

It may still be winter, but the Kentucky Derby isn’t far off and tickets for all the festival events are now on sale.

“We know everyone is ready for spring and we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite time of year,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO, in a news release. “Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!”

Tickets can be purchased online at KDF.org. For questions, call the Derby Festival at (502) 584-FEST.

Here’s a list of events you can currently purchase tickets for:

This year marks the 68th year for the Kentucky Derby Festival. The Festival is an independent community organization supported by

4,000 volunteers, more than 400 businesses and civic groups, Pegasus Pin sponsorships and event participation. It entertains more

than 1.5 million people every spring and has a local economic impact of more than $127 million. This involvement has made the

Festival the largest single attended event in Kentucky and one of the leading community celebrations in the world.

