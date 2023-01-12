Joe’s Palm Room Emphasizes Self-Care At Thursday Night Therapy in Louisville

Every Thursday, Joe’s Palm Room combines music, games and a good time in order to help patrons engage in self-care.

At this week’s Thursday Night Therapy with Chea K. (Jan. 12), DJ EL DAWG will be spinning tunes, and games will be provided by DBZ, which include Spades and Jenga.

The event is happening between 7-10 p.m. and is free to attend. Parking is also free.

Thursday Night Therapy runs weekly. Follow Joe’s Palm Room on Facebook for more events.

