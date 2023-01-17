I Love Juice Bar Opens New Storefront in Norton Commons

Franchise Owner, Ashley McCarthy, is excited to announce the official grand opening of I Love Juice Bar in Norton Commons. With locations across 11 states in the Southeast, I Love Juice Bar provides a lengthy list of juices, smoothies, bowls and more with vegan and gluten-free options for those who want them. The Norton Commons location will be the second location to come to Louisville, with the first located in Middletown.

“After months of anticipation, we are super excited to open our doors to our newest location in Norton Commons. At I Love Juice Bar, we are committed to spreading love and wellness throughout our community through our juices and smoothies. We believe Norton Commons is the perfect location for I Love Juice Bar’s family-owned and operated business and we can’t wait to meet you in our café!” McCarthy said in a news release.

I Love Juice Bar is located at 10512 Meeting Street, Prospect, KY 40059, occupying a nearly 1500+ space. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The new location will also offer catering services with their custom juice truck, as well as personal delivery services throughout the neighborhood in their easy-to-spot Green Vespa.

