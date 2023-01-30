Hotel Genevieve To Open First Kentucky Location In Louisville

Hotel Genevieve, a new hotel in NuLu is now accepting reservations, and it's designed to pay homage to Louisville in a big way.

This is a new addition to Bunkhouse, a Texas based hospitality company, and they say the new location is the biggest hotel they have built to date.

With 122 rooms and six floors the new Hotel Genevieve promises a one-of-a-kind experience. According to Bunkhouse, Hotel Genevieve is designed to be over-the-top but in the best way. A stay at the new hotel gives guests access to “all-day ground-floor restaurant (Rosettes), a rooftop bar and lounge with expansive city views (Hotel Genevieve Bar), vibrant mini market (Mini Marché), and intimate a secret bar (Lucky Penny).”

Bunkhouse has teamed up with ROHA, a female-owned design company to incorporate more of Louisville’s nuances besides just bourbon and horses. The hotel will feature a plethora of art from local artists and architectural details that reference King Louis XVI, the city’s namesake. Even the rooms will feature quilted designs to honor Kentucky’s growing quilt scene.

Reservations starting on May 3 for the hotel on 730 East Market Street are now available. Anyone interested can use the code INSIDE TRACK for 30% off reservations from May 12 – August 31.