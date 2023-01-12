Harlem Globetrotters To Play Yum! Center Tomorrow Night in Louisville

Latif “Jet” Rivers warms up in the “Magic Circle” on January 15, 2022, at the KFC Yum! Center.

America’s favorite novelty basketball team, the Harlem Globetrotters, will return to the KFC Yum! Center tomorrow at 7 p.m. to dunk, dance and dribble as they face off against their eternal rivals, the Washington Generals. (The odds are pretty slim for the Generals, though, given that they’ve lost to the Globetrotters more than 27,000 times.)

The Globetrotters are the only act who’ve returned to the Yum! Center every year since it opened (except 2021), according to Sandra Moran, director of marketing at ASM Global. UofL has at least five former Globetrotters among its alumni.

Tickets to the game/show are $25-$132. (If you miss the Louisville show, the team will also be at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday.)

To see the Globetrotters in action, check out the videos below or check out LEO’s photo coverage from last year’s Globetrotters show at the Yum!

