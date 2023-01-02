Gore Club To Host “STAB-A-THON” Event

Louisville Gore Club, the organizers of events like Louisville Krampus and plenty of horror movie nights, will host its second annual STAB-A-THON!, a marathon of movies from the “Scream” franchise, at Planet of the Tapes this Sunday, Jan. 8, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event is free but is only open to adults 21 and older.

Audience members will get to choose which of the currently available “Scream” movies to watch, but there’ll also be “Scream” trivia (with prizes) and “Scream” costumes.

And if that doesn’t scratch your “Scream” itch, there’ll be a new “Scream” movie coming out this year.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.