Glow Pickleball A Growing Sport For Kentucky State Parks

Glow Pickleball? Over the past few years, Pickleball has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity in the United States as an accessible, fun game that’s a great way to exercise without feeling like you’re exercising.

Kentucky State Parks is taking it up a notch Jan. 20-21 with Glow Pickleball, which is the traditional game, but under black lights. Participants are encouraged to wear neon clothing.

The event — which takes place at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park (3000 Freys Hill Rd.) — costs $10 per player for a three-hour session, as the event runs from 6-9 p.m. on both days.

Cash and credit are accepted at the door. Here’s where you can find more info.

