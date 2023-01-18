Get Bouncy With Goodbounce Pickleball Yard, A New Louisville ‘Eatertainment’ Concept

Pickleball is where it is apparently “at” right now and Louisville can’t get enough. Goodbounce Pickball Yard will become the city’s first pickleball “eatertainment” concept. The signage is being installed today, Jan. 17 with a media update on the construction. Goodbounce is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2023.

Goodbounce Pickleball Yard will be a 45,000-square-foot complex at 1515 River Shore Drive hosting six pickleball courts in the first phase of development.

Goodbounce has partnered with Ashlee Northington of Happy Belly Bistro to provide eats. Northington currently operates Happy Belly Bistro on a permanent bass out of TEN20 Craft Brewery and the new Goodbounce location will represent their second permanent location.

Guests will be able to enjoy a rotating menu of fusion dishes including “build-your-own” tacos, burritos, nachos and bowls, burgers, fried chicken and a variety of small plates. The kitchen and bar will be set up so that guests from the nearby marina and neighboring apartments can dine as well.

Louisville certainly loves its pickleball.

