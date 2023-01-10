Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA To Headline Bonnaroo 2023

This morning, Bonnaroo released its lineup for 2023, which includes headliners Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA, and Foo Fighters. The Manchester, TN, music festival will take place this year from June 15-18.

Kentucky artists who’ll be playing the festival include My Morning Jacket, Knocked Loose and Tyler Childers.

Here’s the full lineup:

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Zeds Dead

Liquid Stranger

070 Shake

Abraham Alexander

Big Freedia

Briscoe

Celisse

Cimafunk

CVC

Daily Bread

Dehd

Diarrhea Planet

Elephant Heart

Ezra Furman

JP Saxe

Mersiv

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Neighbor

Petey

Suki Waterhouse

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem

Vulfpeck

GRiZ

Portugal. The Man

Noah Kahan

Subtronics

Three 6 Mafia

Fleet Foxes

AFI

Sylvan Esso

Rina Sawayama

Charley Crockett

Morgan Wade

Alex G

MUNA

Diesel [aka Shaquille O’Neal]

Destroy Lonely

The Midnight

Knocked Loose

Matt Maeson

Peekaboo

Black Midi

Apashe

Emo Nite

Christone Kingfish Ingram

Madison Cunningham

Sampa the Great

Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta

Maddy O’Neal

Jupiter & Okwess

NotLö

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

ODESZA

Lil Nas X

Tyler Childers

My Morning Jacket

Louis The Child

Korn

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

JID

Sheryl Crow

STS9

Sofi Tukker

Big Wild

The Band Camino

Jenny Lewis

Yung Gravy

Remi Wolf

Bob Moses

Cory Wong

Ken Carson

Elderbrook

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Colony House

Walker & Royce

Devon Gilfillian

The Beths

Danielle Ponder

Giolì & Assia

Thee Sacred Souls

Night Tales

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Foo Fighters

Paramore

Marcus Mumford

The Revivalists

Alesso

Pixies

girl in red

Umphrey’s McGee

Rebelution

Jacob Collier

Hippo Campus

Jauz

Peach Pit

Franz Ferdinand

Men I Trust

MK

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

Amber Mark

Wax Motif

Kip Moore

Makaya McCraven

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Paris Jackson

Rome in Silver

Tickets aren’t yet on sale, but you can sign up for early access.