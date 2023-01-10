Bonnaroo announced its 2023 lineup. Bonnaroo announced its 2023 lineup.
Music

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA To Headline Bonnaroo 2023

By

This morning, Bonnaroo released its lineup for 2023, which includes headliners Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA, and Foo Fighters. The Manchester, TN, music festival will take place this year from June 15-18. 

Kentucky artists who’ll be playing the festival include My Morning Jacket, Knocked Loose and Tyler Childers.

Here’s the full lineup:

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

  • Zeds Dead
  • Liquid Stranger
  • 070 Shake
  • Abraham Alexander
  • Big Freedia
  • Briscoe
  • Celisse
  • Cimafunk
  • CVC
  • Daily Bread
  • Dehd
  • Diarrhea Planet
  • Elephant Heart
  • Ezra Furman
  • JP Saxe
  • Mersiv
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
  • Neighbor
  • Petey
  • Suki Waterhouse

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Baby Keem
  • Vulfpeck
  • GRiZ
  • Portugal. The Man
  • Noah Kahan
  • Subtronics
  • Three 6 Mafia
  • Fleet Foxes
  • AFI
  • Sylvan Esso
  • Rina Sawayama
  • Charley Crockett
  • Morgan Wade
  • Alex G
  • MUNA
  • Diesel [aka Shaquille O’Neal]
  • Destroy Lonely
  • The Midnight
  • Knocked Loose
  • Matt Maeson
  • Peekaboo
  • Black Midi
  • Apashe
  • Emo Nite
  • Christone Kingfish Ingram
  • Madison Cunningham
  • Sampa the Great
  • Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta 
  • Maddy O’Neal
  • Jupiter & Okwess
  • NotLö

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

  • ODESZA
  • Lil Nas X
  • Tyler Childers
  • My Morning Jacket
  • Louis The Child
  • Korn
  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise
  • JID
  • Sheryl Crow
  • STS9
  • Sofi Tukker
  • Big Wild
  • The Band Camino
  • Jenny Lewis
  • Yung Gravy
  • Remi Wolf
  • Bob Moses
  • Cory Wong
  • Ken Carson
  • Elderbrook
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
  • Colony House
  • Walker & Royce
  • Devon Gilfillian
  • The Beths
  • Danielle Ponder
  • Giolì & Assia
  • Thee Sacred Souls
  • Night Tales

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

  • Foo Fighters
  • Paramore
  • Marcus Mumford
  • The Revivalists
  • Alesso
  • Pixies
  • girl in red
  • Umphrey’s McGee
  • Rebelution
  • Jacob Collier
  • Hippo Campus
  • Jauz
  • Peach Pit
  • Franz Ferdinand
  • Men I Trust
  • MK
  • Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
  • Amber Mark
  • Wax Motif
  • Kip Moore
  • Makaya McCraven
  • Sammy Rae & The Friends
  • Hermanos Gutiérrez
  • Paris Jackson
  • Rome in Silver 

Tickets aren’t yet on sale, but you can sign up for early access.