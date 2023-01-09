Flanagan’s Ale House Hosts Free Jazz Night Each Monday With The Buzzard

Flanagan’s Ale House (934 Baxter Ave.) is hosting Monday Night Jazz tonight Monday, Jan. 9. This weekly event is happening in “The Red Room” event space at the rear of Flanagan’s. The Buzzard will be bringing the sounds for the evening. Tonight the show starts at 8 p.m. and there is no cover.

Flanagan’s, “Old Irish Pub,” has been a staple in the Highlands since 1999, serving the usual pub food fare of fish and chips, burgers, etc. to pair with a host of beers, a selection of good whiskeys, bourbons and other spirits,

Arrive early for Happy Hour and get the benefit of some specials. Happy Hour happens Monday-Friday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. with $2 Bud Light and Miller Lites, $3 house wine and wells and a selection of $5 appetizers.