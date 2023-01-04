Experience Beethoven, Brahms And Brews With Bellarmine’s Music Faculty At Gravely Brewing

The music faculty at Bellarmine University is presenting, “Beethoven, Brahms and Brews” at Gravely Brewing (514 Baxter Ave.) on Jan. 18 from 7-9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

In the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, I decided that greater collaboration amongst our faculty members and the wider Louisville community would be beneficial for everyone involved,” said Louie Hehman Bellarmine music professor and Director of Bellarmine University Preparatory program. “I particularly want to dispel the idea that classical music only belongs in the concert hall; so, over the past year, we have started booking in spaces like coffee shops and bars to present classical chamber music in a more accessible way. After all, much of the music that we now revere as part of the so-called “canon” was originally written to be performed at dances, public events, soirees, or parties—often to be enjoyed with a nice beverage in hand.”

The performance at Gravely will feature classical music from 1700 to the present. About 12 members of the Bellarmine faculty will be involved and will play anything from solo guitar to string duos to accordion quintets. Something of an old pub vibe comes to mind. Sounds fun, do a medieval one next. We’ll bring our own giant turkey legs.