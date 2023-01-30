Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund To Help Build Eight New Homes, Help Cover Some Home Repairs

This story is by the Kentucky Lantern, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. More of Kentucky Lantern’s work can be found at kentuckylantern.com. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund committed $600,000 in funds to build eight new homes in partnership with two housing nonprofits, the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard and Homes Inc. of Whitesburg, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced Tuesday.

The fund is providing $75,000 per home for building materials.

“While we are at the beginning of long-term rebuilding projects, we are also working to make an impact with new housing in the shorter term,” Beshear said in the release.

The fund is also assisting flood survivors with home repairs by providing $200,000 in matching funds through a partnership with Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The money will go directly to individuals and families located outside of a designated flood plain for essential repairs with no administrative costs.

“These funds provide an immediate impact on the number of houses we are able to build. Literally, overnight, hundreds of people lost everything they’d worked so hard for, and now, they are struggling to rebuild their lives. Each house is a promise of hope for a family,” said Scott McReynolds, executive director of Housing Development Alliance Inc.

“Housing can’t wait. Repairing and building homes is our highest priority and our No. 1 need across the region. This matching grant means that 80 additional families can benefit from little- or no-cost repairs,” said Gerry Roll, chief executive officer of Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. “We believe that reclaiming the power of community for Appalachian Kentucky begins with investing in the people rooted here.”