Dinosaurs To Overrun Louisville This Weekend At Jurassic Quest

Your family will be able to walk with the dinosaurs this weekend in Louisville as Jurassic Quest comes to the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Billed as “America’s biggest dinosaur event,” Jurassic Quest features up-close encounters with lifelike moving and roaring dinosaurs, plus dino-themed rides, attractions, shows, opportunities to meet baby dinos and take part in a giant fossil dig. You can even train a raptor.

The interactive exhibit runs Saturday through Monday. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Monday running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets go fast so purchasing ahead is recommended.

General admission for kids 2-10 and adults 11-64 is $22, but some attractions may require the purchase of additional tickets at the event. Jurassic Quest says the best deal for kids is the Ultimate Admission for $36, which includes admission to the exhibit, plus unlimited access to: dinosaur rides, Jurassic Jeeps, fossil dig, excavation station, and all dinosaur themed inflatable attractions. Ages 65 and older costs $19.

There’s also a lot of other events going on around the city, many for under $10.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.