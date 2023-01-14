Derby City Distillers Are Louisville’s Newest Basketball Team

The Basketball League announced afternoon that Louisville is gaining a new men’s basketball team, the Derby City Distillers or Distillers for short.

The Basketball League announced Thursday afternoon that Louisville is gaining a new men’s basketball team, the Derby City Distillers or Distillers for short.

Owned by University of Louisville and TBL Jamestown Jackals basketball player Akoy Agau, the Distillers are now the third TBL team in Kentucky. Agau said running this new team is a dream after playing in the league himself and he hopes to bring together basketball lovers in the community.

“While at Jamestown, I saw firsthand how impactful our team could be in the community,” he said.

“Louisville is one of the great basketball markets in the country and I’m confident that we have the right organization and individuals onboard to be successful.”

The Distillers are set to start their first season March 3, with their first home game being played on March 8. Their season consists of 12 home games and 14 away games, with all home games being played at the Kentucky Country Day School.

TBL has 49 teams in the league between the U.S. and Canada since its debut back in 2017. All games are live-streamed through TBL’s streaming service TBLTV. Many players in the TBL league have also used the league to move up to oversea, G-League, or NBA contracts.

The Derby City Distillers are holding open tryouts on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tryout costs are $175. Tickets for games can be purchased online or at the door before games.