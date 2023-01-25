Country Singer Orville Peck To Play Louisville Show This Spring

Orville Peck, the gay country artist famous for always performing with a bedazzled mask, will perform at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

Orville Peck, the gay country artist famous for always performing with a bedazzled mask, will perform at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Forester’s Paristown Hall (@oldforestersparistownhall)

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. at this link, but you can also access the presale starting tomorrow, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. with the code “LAFAYETTE.”

In the meantime, check out some of Orville Peck’s hits below.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.