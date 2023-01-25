Orville Peck, the gay country artist famous for always performing with a bedazzled mask, will perform at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. Orville Peck, the gay country artist famous for always performing with a bedazzled mask, will perform at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.Photo from Orville Peck's website.
Arts & Culture

Country Singer Orville Peck To Play Louisville Show This Spring

By

Orville Peck, the gay country artist famous for always performing with a bedazzled mask, will perform at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. at this link, but you can also access the presale starting tomorrow, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. with the code “LAFAYETTE.”

In the meantime, check out some of Orville Peck’s hits below.

