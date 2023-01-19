‘Cheesy’ Children’s Book Turns PR Professional Into An Author

The children’s book tells the story of Susie and Johnny Grilled Cheese, two grilled cheese sandwich friends who go to Tomato Soup Elementary school.

Wanna hear a cheesy joke? OK, here we go.

Q:What would happen if the air conditioner broke in the factory? A: There would be a Meltdown.

Get it? A “Melt” Down.

Well, in other cheesy news, Erin Dullaghan Jones is a new children’s author and along with 25 years of public relations experience, she’s also a full-time mom.

When her three kids were younger, Jones wanted to create a bedtime story they would love. Thus, “Susie and Johnny Grilled Cheese” was born.

The children’s book tells the story of Susie and Johnny Grilled Cheese, two grilled cheese sandwich friends who go to Tomato Soup Elementary school. The story is volume one of a multi-part bedtime story that Jones is planning. This is Jones first time authoring and publishing a children’s novel.

The Book is available online on Amazon. Jones plans to also publish a coloring/activity book for the book soon. You can also follow Susie and Johnny Grilled Cheese on Facebook and Instagram.

Before trying her hand at children’s authorship, in 2010, Jones founded In.Mode Marketing and worked as a PR professional.

