Big Nita’s Cheesecake To Open First Brick-And-Mortar Store In Louisville

Big Nita’s Cheesecake will host a sweet grand opening of its new location in Butchertown. The store opens on Saturday, Jan. 28th after owner Nicole Burks said the dessert shop was outgrowing their food truck.

“With our business rapidly growing, we are really excited to have our own space to serve our loyal customers,” she said.

The Grand Opening will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. With the new location, they hope to be able to return to custom orders, expand their menu and hire more employees.

The company has been serving sweets like custom-flavored cheesecakes, cheesecake-filled cookies, and cheesecake-filled cupcakes since 2019. They operated their food truck on Baxter Avenue with new flavors every week. Big Nita’s Cheesecakes still plans to run their food truck on Thursdays in Charlestown.

The new location on 1011 East Main Street in Butchertown will be open on Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-9pm and Sundays 11am-3pm. For more information, customers can visit Big Nita’s Cheesecakes’ Facebook Group Page.

