Best Songs of 2022: 20 Of Our Favorites From Louisville Area Artists

LEO loves a list, and this is one of our yearly favorites. Louisville is a creative town. Art, food, music — it’s just who we are. Our local music scene nets golden eggs each year; and these are some of our absolute favorites of 2022. From popular local acts like Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Ben Sollee and Marzz who’ve gone on to acclaim past these city streets, to those making waves in the underground like Jikininki, Connie Kissel and Belushi Speed Ball, it’s once again the time where we remind you to “put some respect” on the name of Louisville and give its music scene the reverence that it deserves. If you’d gotten out of the habit of going to shows because of the pandemic or because you’re an old fogey now, start a new mid-life crisis or just reconnect with the visceral experience of live music and get out to see these acts. Louisville music goes hard, and we love to see it.

Click here to read about all 20 songs in a slideshow format.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.