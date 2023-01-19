After Only Six Months, Louisville’s Redbud Dining Room And Dance Hall Will Close

After only six months in operation, Redbud Dining Room and Dance Hall will close

After only six months in operation, Redbud Dining Room and Dance Hall will close, the owners announced this afternoon on social media.

In Instagram posts for both the restaurant and the dance hall, the owners wrote:

“We could never put into words how important the support of everyone in Germantown/Schnitzelburg and beyond has meant to us. We were honored to be given the opportunity to try out a new concept in the old Eiderdown/Jockamos/Redbud Liquors spot at 983 Goss avenue. Sadly, due to issues beyond our control, we are going to have to call it a day soon. That being said, we hope that in these coming weeks, you can come raise a glass and break bread with your loved ones and our incredible staff one (or two) more times.”

The post does not specify an exact closing date, though it mentions an upcoming “employee appreciation day,” the date of which will be announced in the next few days.

“Even though we may be closing,” the owners wrote, “we don’t plan to go silently into the night until the very end. We hope to see you soon.”

Redbud opened late last July at 983 Goss Ave., in the building that formerly housed the German-American restaurant Eiderdown. (Check out LEO’s photos of Redbud at this link.)

Redbud owners Nate Sturdevant, Matt Filip, and Aaron Chadwell also own Toasty’s Tavern; Filip and Sturdevant own New Wave Burritos. LEO has reached out to the ownership team for comment and may update this article later.

