Actors Theatre’s “Ohio,” A New Musical About Losing And Finding Faith To Debut Next Week

Meet the Bengsons on the set of "Ohio" at Actors Theatre.

Next week, Actors Theatre will premiere “Ohio,” a 75-minute musical about faith, religious trauma and more.

The show, created and performed by indie-folk duo (and married couple) The Bengsons as part of Actors’ Storytelling (r)Evolution Lab, will play in the Victor Jory Theater from Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Saturday, Jan. 28.

“Ohio” tells the story of Shaun Bengson’s “journey growing up in the church, discovering his voice through music, and experiencing the hearing loss passed down through generations in his family. This intimate concert is an invitation to join The Bengsons in celebrating the choice to live joyfully in the face of so many unanswerable questions,” according to a news release.

Tickets are $10-$20, and you can get yours at the Actors Theatre website.

Check out the Bengsons’ song “What Else Can We Do,” which debuted with their 2020 Actors Theatre production, “Hundred Days,” below.

