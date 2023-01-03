Actors Theatre Is Premiering La Egoista In February

La Egoista — the winner of the 2022 National Latine Playwrights Award — will be making its world premiere via Actors Theater from Feb. 8-19 at Bingham Theater.

Written by Erlina Ortiz and directed by Amelia Acosta Powell, La Egoista will follow the story of rising stand-up comic Josefina who becomes a caregiver for her deeply-religious sister after a sudden illness, and according to a press release, “they’re thrown together to rediscover all the history and humor, friction and affection that still fuel their relationship. La Egoista explores the bond between sisters, the cost of caregiving, and the hilariously fine line between selfish and selfless.”

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.

