7 Local Comedians To Perform at Free Comedy Show This Weekend

On Sunday, Jan. 15, Kaiju (1004 E Oak St.) will host “Good Stand Up Comedy,” and entry is free. Seven local comedians will be performing their best material for two shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. with a full bar, snacks, candy, sushi and an open mic after the show.

The show at Kaiju will feature Lucious Williams, Mandee Mckelvey, Dan Alten, June Dempsey, Ali Gautier, Ehrin Dowdle and host Kyle McGlothlin. For the 7 p.m. show, Kaiju promises the show “will be over in time for you to have some fun before you get some sleep to start your week.” The 9 p.m. will have the same lineup, but folks should expect “different, perhaps dirtier, material,” Kaiju said.

The show will be held in the back room of the bar with free snacks, sushi from Dragon King’s Daughter and Kaiju’s full bar. Everyone (21+) is invited to bring good laughs and good company.

Table reservations are available by messaging Dog + Mouse House on Instagram or Facebook as seating will be limited.

