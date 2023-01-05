5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend

January After Hours

Speed Art Museum

$0-$20 | 5-10 p.m.

Check out the Alphonse Mucha exhibit before it closes (and read LEO’s review here if you want a preview), make DIY bracelets, hear a gallery talk on Sam Gilliam, enjoy live jazz, get an “aura portrait,” listen to art-rock band Sky Creature and watch artist Tony Orrico as he creates works with his whole body.

Back2Mac Celebrates McVie

Headliners

$15 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m.

Local Fleetwood Mac tribute act Back2Mac and other local musicians will honor the life and legacy of the late Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac keyboardist, songwriter and vocalist who passed away in November.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

Derby City Swing 2023

Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center (830 Phillips Ln.)

$20-$139 | Times vary

Ever tried swing dancing? You can learn (and put your skills to the test) at this weekend-long event, which will feature swing classes, competitions and more.

Totally Normal Bingo Night

Planet of the Tapes

$5 | 7 p.m.

June Dempsey hosts this anime-themed bingo night. Why anime-themed bingo? Why not. (Note: this bingo night will award prizes, but not for money, just “emotional value.”)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

Lunar New Year Celebration 2023

Buddha Blessed Temple

Free | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fireworks, free food, flower dancing, lion dancing, a special blessing and more to celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit. (This event is open to all community members, including non-Buddhists.)

