5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (1/27)

If you’ve spent a lot of time alone in the last few years for, you know, obvious reasons, you might benefit from a “cuddle party.” And no, it’s not a sex thing — it’s literally a group of people cuddling together.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

The Moth Louisville GrandSLAM Championship

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$40.37 | Doors at 7 p.m., stories at 8 p.m.

The Moth is all about live storytelling — but who’s the best live storyteller in Louisville? This event’s theme might be “FALL FROM GRACE,” but one of the ten contestants will leave victorious.

Dead Of Night & The Dark Market

Art Sanctuary

$5 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Dark dance music from Count Grozny & Sorrow Vomit as part of a recurring event where guests “keep the dancefloor barely alive as we celebrate the glum drudgery of our dreadful existence.”

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

Redbud Dance Hall

Free | 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

After only six months, Redbud is slated to close, even though the venue has a loyal crowd of regulars who love its late-night dance parties. This one, unfortunately, will be its last. Go out for it — make it count!

Louisville Cuddle Party

Clifton Unitarian Universalist Church (2231 Payne St.)

$45 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Speaking of parties… this one is exactly what it sounds like. You can cuddle with strangers (or receive other kinds of clothed, platonic touch, like backrubs), but consent is required, and the event has rules about it. The idea is to experience human connection in a way that doesn’t involve sex. Participants are encouraged to wear pajamas and bring blankets and pillows.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

Lunar New Year Celebration

Logan Street Market

Free | 2 p.m.

Lion dancing and fireworks — what’s not to love? Happy Lunar New Year!