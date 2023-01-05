5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (1/27)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27
The Moth Louisville GrandSLAM Championship
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
$40.37 | Doors at 7 p.m., stories at 8 p.m.
The Moth is all about live storytelling — but who’s the best live storyteller in Louisville? This event’s theme might be “FALL FROM GRACE,” but one of the ten contestants will leave victorious.
Dead Of Night & The Dark Market
Art Sanctuary
$5 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Dark dance music from Count Grozny & Sorrow Vomit as part of a recurring event where guests “keep the dancefloor barely alive as we celebrate the glum drudgery of our dreadful existence.”
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28
That’s So Ravin’
Redbud Dance Hall
Free | 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.
After only six months, Redbud is slated to close, even though the venue has a loyal crowd of regulars who love its late-night dance parties. This one, unfortunately, will be its last. Go out for it — make it count!
Clifton Unitarian Universalist Church (2231 Payne St.)
$45 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Speaking of parties… this one is exactly what it sounds like. You can cuddle with strangers (or receive other kinds of clothed, platonic touch, like backrubs), but consent is required, and the event has rules about it. The idea is to experience human connection in a way that doesn’t involve sex. Participants are encouraged to wear pajamas and bring blankets and pillows.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 29
Logan Street Market
Free | 2 p.m.
Lion dancing and fireworks — what’s not to love? Happy Lunar New Year!