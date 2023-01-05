5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend

If you’re looking for things to do this weekend in Louisville, we got you covered.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Harlem Globetrotters: 2023 World Tour

KFC Yum! Center

7 p.m. | $25-$132

The beloved novelty basketball team will dance, dunk, and dribble their way around the Yum! Center once again.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

Shrek Rave (21+)

Mercury Ballroom

$22-$32 | 9 p.m.

Party all night at a Shrektacular rave dedicated to none other than the much-memed green ogre himself.

Harry Potter Drag Brunch

Le Moo

$40 | Seatings at 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Performers Anya Androvna, Champagne, Eris Jolie, Stevie Dicks and Umi Naughty will put on a spellbinding drag show themed around that one really famous wizard boy. Also, obviously, there’ll be brunch food.

Jurassic Quest

Kentucky Exposition Center

$19-$36 | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Ride on a walking dinosaur! See life-size dinosaur models! Dig for fossils! Bounce in inflatables! All this and more at an event that’s obviously geared toward children. It does look fun, though.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

Keepers of the Dream

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Free | Preshow from 4-4:45 p.m., show from 5-7 p.m.

This event will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision and legacy. There’ll be performances from Courageous, Derion J and Friends, Erica Denise, Erica Goodman, Jocelyn Camille, Keen Dance, Koree Jackson, Lance Newman, Miya Ford, Redline Performing Arts, River City Drum Corp, Robin Garner, The Real Young Prodigys and Tytianna Ringstaff.

