3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend

Blues band GA-20 spoke with LEO ahead of their first Louisville show. From left, band members Matthew Stubbs, Tim Carman and Pat Faherty.

If you’re looking for concerts to catch in Louisville this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here are three to check out.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

Turbo Nut Release Show w/ Shitfire & Lux

Zanzabar

$10 | Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

As the band’s Spotify description says: “Feast your ears on the nut.” At this all-ages show, the band will release their latest album, with support from local bands Shitfire (punk) and LUX (shoegaze). The first 50 people will get free goodie bags.

Bain Fest ‘23 (21+)

Mag Bar

$20 | 2:30 p.m.

It’ll be a long day of (mostly) local metal/hardcore bands. Get ready to mosh to Maul, Redivider, Crop, Malignant Vision, Baptise, The Hell You Say, Slum City, Splitwideopen and Bowels.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

GA-20 with Tyrone Cotton Trio and Oliver Sayani

Headliners

$15-$25 | Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

This trio is from New England, but they’ll be bringing a Chicago blues sound with plenty of 50s and 60s blues influences. Check out guitarist Matthew Stubbs’ interview with LEO here.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.