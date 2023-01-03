3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/6)

Saturday, Jan. 7

Concert For Ukraine Featuring The Brass Pack and Doorway

Headliners Music Hall

$15 | 8 p.m.

The war in Ukraine is likely going to be long and costly, so these musicians are doing what they can to help.

The Menzingers: On The Impossible Past 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Mercury Ballroom

$33.50 | 8 p.m.

The Menzingers are performing their landmark emo-punk record On The Impossible Past in its entirety.



Born Cross Eyed

Zanzabar

$15 | 8 p.m.

And if you’re looking for something more chill and psychedelic, Born Cross Eyed will be providing a dose of Grateful Dead.

