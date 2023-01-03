Death Cab, rap, and local punk. Here are concerts you should checking out this weekend. Death Cab, rap, and local punk. Here are concerts you should checking out this weekend.
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/27)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

Death Cab For Cutie 

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$93 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Angsty, often-gentle rock that’ll stir the memories and heartstrings of anyone who was involved in certain online communities (IYKYK) in 2012 or so. The band Momma will open.

Winter Fest Vol. 1

Portal

$10 | 7-12 p.m.

KY Underground presents a hip-hop showcase featuring Corio, Astro Age, Midwest Jett, Rosé The One, Jordin, June Dewayne, Steez Louise, YOUN9AN and Zip 2 Paid.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

Smiley Coyote, The Daddy Sisters, Bon Air

Kaiju

$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

Punksters from Louisville and Bowling Green. (Kaiju will also host karaoke afterwards.)