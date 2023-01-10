10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (1/9)

MONDAY, JAN. 9

Zenora with special guest Ashton Blake

21st in Germantown

$10 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

New Jersey hard rock/hair metal-ers Zenora will be promoting their newest album.

Trash Fiasco w/ Color Crush, No Dead Dogs, & Falling Tree Way

Mag Bar

$5 | 7:30 p.m.

Trash Fiasco, a garage punk band from Chicago, will promote their newest single, “Bastard From a Basket.” Local bands Color Crush, No Dead Dogs and Falling Tree Way will open.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

Booze Your Own Adventure with Sid the Story Master (21+)

Mag Bar

$10 | 8 p.m.

Sid the Story Master is back! This time, he’ll be hosting a live interactive reading of “The Magic of the Unicorn.”

Game Show Night!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

Local comedians tell jokes within two different game show formats.

Feelin’ Myself Wednesday

Dasha Barbours (217 E. Main St.)

Free | Happy hour 6-8 p.m., party from 8 p.m. – midnight

The Southern restaurant will host a happy hour and party with music by DJ Empty Beats.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

Hein Sight Trivia

PG&J’s Dog Park Bar

Free | 7-9 p.m.

A free trivia night, with the added bonus of being surrounded by dogs.

Thursday Night Therapy w/ Chea K. at Joe’s Palm Room

Joe’s Palm Room

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Dance, drink, play games (Jenga, spades, etc.) and more to unwind.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Friday The 13th Halloween 2.0

Old Louisville Coffee Co-op

$10 suggested donation | 9 p.m.

Spooky burlesque from Zelda Faye Holiday, Nora Doll, Baybe Callisto, Vonda Voodoo, Stevonte Swing and Stella Artwal.

Silent Disco at TEN20

TEN20 Craft Brewery (Butchertown)

$10 | 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Choose from one of three different music feeds and get your groove on.

JacketOff Comedy Presents Winter Showcase

21st In Germantown

$5 at the door | 7:30 p.m.

Local comedians doing local comedian things.

