10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (1/23)

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

The Keswick (1127 Logan St.)

Free | 7 p.m. (but sign up before 7 p.m.)

Show off your ping-pong skills at this “new” bar with a storied legacy.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

Old Louisville Brewery

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Try out famous classic video games (“Galaga,” “Super Mario Brothers,” “Pac-Man,” “Donkey Kong,” etc.) on classic video game systems.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

Old Louisville Brewery

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Louisville’s most famous resident wizard — and the subject of our November 23 cover story — had to skip what would’ve been last month’s Wizard Wednesday because, unfortunately for us, he was on a tropical vacation in Mexico. But now he’s back for this month’s event, where there’ll be conversations about magic, board games, drinks and more.

Play Louisville

$10 | 7-10 p.m.

Learn salsa moves with Derby City Latin Dance.

Full Stop Station (1132 E. St. Catherine St.)

Free | 8-10 p.m.

This poetry-focused open mic used to be hosted at the Close Enough Cafe, but it’ll be at Full Stop, a former service station that’s now a cafe, this week.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

“Competitive comedy” themed around… well, take a wild guess. You’ll be roaring with laughter. Or, I dunno, screeching? What noise did dinosaurs make? Maybe you’ll find out.

Za’s Pizza Pub (1573 Bardstown Rd.)

Free | 7:30 p.m.

Have facial hair? Love your facial hair? This social club is for you.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

Art Sanctuary

$5 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Dark dance music from Count Grozny & Sorrow Vomit as part of a recurring event where guests “keep the dancefloor barely alive as we celebrate the glum drudgery of our dreadful existence.”

21st in Germantown

$10 at the door | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Local hardcore/punk/post-rock etc.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (2233 Woodbourne Ave.)

$10 for social dancing only ($15 for a lesson + social dancing) | 6:30-11 p.m.

Show off the skills you learned at the other salsa lesson or learn beginner-level West Coast swing dance. The social dancing will also include some waltz, two-step, cha-cha, bachata and more.