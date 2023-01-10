10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (1/16)

MONDAY, JANUARY 16
Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Ali Center
Muhammad Ali Center
Free | 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Muhammad Ali’s birthday is tomorrow; Martin Luther King Jr.’s was on Sunday. In honor of their birthdays, the Ali Center has free admission today (and will be closed tomorrow), with an all-day blood drive and screenings of “I Have a Dream” every hour.
Joe’s Palm Room
$0-$10 | 4-10 p.m.
The legendary Black-owned venue is celebrating the holiday with a party hosted by Chea K., with tunes from DJ Lex and DJ Empty Beats.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
Louisville StrEatery
Free | 6 p.m. signup starts, 6:30 p.m. tournament starts
Play the classic game Connect 4 to win prizes: $100 for first place, $25 for second, $15 for 3rd.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
Common Haus Hall
Free | 8 p.m.
Live comedy from Lucious Williams, Bryan Taylor, Grant Volkmar, Casper Eleam, June Dempsey, Uncle Randy and more.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
HotMess Sports Louisville: Dodgeball Open Play
Summit Academy (11508 Main St.)
Free | 6:30 p.m.
Didn’t get enough of dodgeball as a kid in gym class? Try it out as an adult and make new friends with this LGBTQ sports club.
ORIGINAL SHOWCASE – SLUM CITY / NOOSEBEARER (21+)
Losers 812
Free | 10 p.m.
THE EVENT NAME IS IN ALL CAPS, WHICH IS VERY APPROPRIATE. MOSH YOUR FACE OFF AT THIS LOCAL HARDCORE SHOW.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20
Highview Arts Center
$10 | 8-9:30 p.m.
Extra Crispy Improv, a local comedy troupe (and the Readers’ Choice winners for Best Improv Troupe in 2022), will mark their first show at their new venue.
Planet of the Tapes
$5 | 10 p.m.
Josh Gibson joins the hilarious local improv duo for “two guys in gray blazers giving you the funny business (maybe three, we’re not sure what Josh is wearing).”
Elements of Sound w/ Blind Feline + Mr. Please
Zanzabar
$10 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
An eclectic night of music (folksy singer-songwriter/psychedelic rock, alt-country and “groovy” rock) from local artists.
The Hell You Say, FALL, Thresh, Right to Pain
Mag Bar
$7 | 7-11 p.m.
MORE LOCAL HARDCORE (and some “nu-gaze”). MORE MOSHING. FUCK IT UP, Y’ALL