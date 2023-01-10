10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (1/16)

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Ali Center

Muhammad Ali Center

Free | 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Muhammad Ali’s birthday is tomorrow; Martin Luther King Jr.’s was on Sunday. In honor of their birthdays, the Ali Center has free admission today (and will be closed tomorrow), with an all-day blood drive and screenings of “I Have a Dream” every hour.

MLK Day Party

Joe’s Palm Room

$0-$10 | 4-10 p.m.

The legendary Black-owned venue is celebrating the holiday with a party hosted by Chea K., with tunes from DJ Lex and DJ Empty Beats.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

Connect 4 Tournament

Louisville StrEatery

Free | 6 p.m. signup starts, 6:30 p.m. tournament starts

Play the classic game Connect 4 to win prizes: $100 for first place, $25 for second, $15 for 3rd.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

Comedy Nite in Jeffersonville

Common Haus Hall

Free | 8 p.m.

Live comedy from Lucious Williams, Bryan Taylor, Grant Volkmar, Casper Eleam, June Dempsey, Uncle Randy and more.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

HotMess Sports Louisville: Dodgeball Open Play

Summit Academy (11508 Main St.)

Free | 6:30 p.m.

Didn’t get enough of dodgeball as a kid in gym class? Try it out as an adult and make new friends with this LGBTQ sports club.

ORIGINAL SHOWCASE – SLUM CITY / NOOSEBEARER (21+)

Losers 812

Free | 10 p.m.

THE EVENT NAME IS IN ALL CAPS, WHICH IS VERY APPROPRIATE. MOSH YOUR FACE OFF AT THIS LOCAL HARDCORE SHOW.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

Extra Crispy Improv

Highview Arts Center

$10 | 8-9:30 p.m.

Extra Crispy Improv, a local comedy troupe (and the Readers’ Choice winners for Best Improv Troupe in 2022), will mark their first show at their new venue.

Kentucky Bill

Planet of the Tapes

$5 | 10 p.m.

Josh Gibson joins the hilarious local improv duo for “two guys in gray blazers giving you the funny business (maybe three, we’re not sure what Josh is wearing).”

Elements of Sound w/ Blind Feline + Mr. Please

Zanzabar

$10 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

An eclectic night of music (folksy singer-songwriter/psychedelic rock, alt-country and “groovy” rock) from local artists.

The Hell You Say, FALL, Thresh, Right to Pain

Mag Bar

$7 | 7-11 p.m.

MORE LOCAL HARDCORE (and some “nu-gaze”). MORE MOSHING. FUCK IT UP, Y’ALL