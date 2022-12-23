Winter Staff Picks: Best Way To Conquer Ice Storms-Phở Do Bien from Phở Cafe

As I write this, it’s 2 degrees outside, making it the warmest it’s been all day. My heat hasn’t stopped running for 15 hours, and despite letting my facets drip overnight, the cold water lines going to my kitchen are frozen. It’s probably a matter of time before a pipe bursts. I don’t want to work anymore. I don’t even have to timestamp the day I wrote this. You remember it. It sucked. Maybe it’s 65 and sunny out as you read this a week later. So it goes in Kentucky. Anyway, I’ll stop complaining because I’m going to leave work and go grab some Phở Do Bien from Phở Cafe. The Vietnamese-style seafood noodle soup is an instant warmer that makes any cold, dreary day a little brighter, and it’s a lifeline during the worst of winter. That’s my go-to, but there’s also many, many other great phở and ramen places around town, some of which you can find on this list.

