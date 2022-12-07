WATCH: White Reaper’s Music Video For Their New Single, ‘Fog Machine’

White Reaper, the Louisville garage rock/punk band whose tracks include “Make Me Wanna Die,” “Real Long Time” and “The World’s Best American Band,” released the music video for their new single “Fog Machine” this morning.

The track comes from their upcoming album Asking for a Ride, which will be released on Friday, Jan. 27. The band released another track and music video, “Pages,” in late October.

White Reaper will also be playing two Kentucky shows on their upcoming 32-city tour in February and March: The Burl in Lexington on Tuesday, Feb. 7, joined by Narrow Head and Taipei Houston; and Headliners in Louisville on Saturday, March 25, joined by Militarie Gun and Mamalarky.

Watch the “Fog Machine” video below.



