USA Today Names Lights Under Louisville One Of America’s 10 Best Holiday Light Displays

Lights Under Louisville, a drive-through holiday light show experience at the Louisville Mega Cavern, was recently named one of USA Today’s ten best holiday light displays in the country.

The attraction ranked fifth on the “Best Public Holiday Lights Display (2022)” list, which it also placed on in 2018, 2020 and 2021. USA Today editors and contributors chose the initial candidates and asked readers to vote on them. This year’s winner was the Bentleyville Tour of Lights in Duluth, MN.

In a press release, Louisville Mega Cavern executive vice president Charles Park said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome back visitors to one of the nation’s best-known holiday light shows. This year, we’re engaging families with an extended route, and even more breathtaking visuals along with the new MEGA light tunnel. We have built an enchanting holiday experience that has become the largest Lights Under Louisville experience, ever. We are proud to be named one of the top five Best Public Holiday Lights Displays in the nation as we continue to bring unforgettable experiences and traditions to our guests.”

Lights Under Louisville runs until Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets are $34.99 for an average carload and are available at this link.

