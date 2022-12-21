Try A “Crystal Bowl Meditation” For The Winter Solstice Tonight

Tonight is the winter solstice, the longest night of the year. Some people may choose to celebrate it a bit more festively than others — the Winter Sols Tits burlesque show comes to mind — but if you’re looking for a calmer and more contemplative event, here’s one to consider.

Meditation facilitators Rebecca and Mickey Geracitano will host a crystal bowl meditation at Unity of East Louisville (740 Old Harrods Creek Rd.) from 7-8 p.m. tonight. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to claim a seat.

As they put it: “As we approach the Winter Solstice we join together to celebrate our inner oneness of light, love and magic; of ourselves and mother earth, ….and on this longest night we are reminded of our winters’ journey of quiet, inner reflection to celebrate our true inner light….”

The event is free but has a $10 suggested donation. Snacks and water will be provided.

What is a bowl meditation?