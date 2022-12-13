The Louisville Gore Club And Butcher Cabin Books Present ‘Ghost Story Night’

How about a little spooky story?

Friday, Dec. 16 at Butcher Cabin Books, Louisville’s favorite and only horror bookstore, will be hosting Ghost Story Night with the Louisville Gore Club. This isn’t just a night of dark tales but a “generative writing workshop” led by local author AJ Spencer. Generative means you get to create your own story and share, while also listening to some great spooky tales by others.

Spencer is both a writer and an independent filmmaker who grew up fascinated by horror and regularly rented “Nightmare on Elm Street” on VHS. His work includes “This Town Died With You” and “Haunted and Hungry.”

Ghost Story Night starts at 7 p.m. The event is free.

The Louisville Gore Club hosts horror-themed events all around Louisville including at Caufield’s Novelty and Planet of the Tapes.

