The Louisville Ballet Sets The Holiday Mood With The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

The Louisville Ballet’s dreamy holiday classic, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker, returns Friday, Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 23 at The Kentucky Performing Arts’ Whitney Hall.

The performance features choreography by Val Caniparoli with the Louisville Orchestra providing the score. The orchestra will be conducted by the Louisville Ballet Music Director, Tara Simoncic.

The Sugar Plum Parties and “Snow Zone” Sweet Seats are available again. Again this year, the Ballet will offer a sensory-friendly experience on Dec. 11.



THE BROWN-FORMAN NUTCRACKER PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES:

Friday, December 9, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 10, 1:30 p.m. | Saturday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 11, 11:00 AM* | Sunday, December 11, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 15, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 17, 1:30 p.m. | Saturday, December 17, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 18, 1:30 p.m. | Sunday, December 18, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 22, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23, 1:30 p.m. | Friday, December 23, 7:30 p.m.

*Sensory-friendly Performance

Tickets for the ballet can be purchased at louisvilleballet.org or by calling the Ballet box office at (502) 583-2623. Prices range from $39.20 – $168 (including fees).