The Flea Off Market To Host Indoor Holiday Bazaar This Weekend

The Flea Off Market will host its 12th Annual Indoor Holiday Bazaar at The Henry Clay (604 S. 3rd St.) this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free to guests.

More than 170 vendors will be onsite selling gifts, collectibles, antiques, arts and crafts, vinyl records and more. Santa will also be available for photos.

The event will also feature live music, plus a full bar and food trucks.

The vendor list is full as of this writing, but interested potential vendors can sign up for the waitlist at this link.

